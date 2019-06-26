Women's World Cup: What can we expect in the quarter-finals?

Europe is dominating the upcoming quarter-finals in the FIFA Women's World Cup. There are just eight games left to play with seven European nations competing for the top prize.

Euronews takes a look at what we can expect from the matches, which end with a final on July 7 in Lyon.

Norway vs. England: Thursday, 27 June

England have won four straight games in the Women's World Cup, beating Scotland, Argentina, Japan, and Cameroon. The lionesses reached the semi-finals of their last two major tournaments but despite the scorelines, they still don't quite look the full picture and some dominating displays have been marred by poor touches.

England's Ellen White celebrates after bagging a goal against Cameroon

Norway lost to group winners France but beat Nigeria and South Korea to qualify for the round of 16, where they went through against Australia on penalties. They have reached two finals in the past and won the tournament in 1995.

The bookies have England down as marginal favourites at around 11/10 with Norway largely represented at 5/2.

France vs. USA: Friday, June 28

France have had a strong start and won all their matches. The host nation beat South Korea, Norway, Nigeria, and Brazil.

If France do go through they will be clear favourites to take what would be their first win a Women's World Cup.

But the match is going to be tough.

The USA also arrive at the last 8 unbeaten, having smashed in 13 goals against Thailand and also beating Chile, Sweden, and Spain.

The US are top of the world rankings and the odds are USA to win at 11/8, with France at 23/10.

Italy vs. Netherlands: Saturday, June 29

Italy gave a solid performance during an impressive 2-0 win over China to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

While the Netherlands dealt a blow to 2011 WWC winner Japan in their 2-1 victory.

It's expected to be a tight match but most betting markets put the Netherlands as favourites for this one at 6/5, and Italy at 27/10.

Germany vs. Sweden: Sunday, June 28

Germany topped their group with maximum points then beat Nigeria in the last 16. They have been champions of Europe eight times but have had a lot to prove since being eliminated in the last eight of the 2011 finals on home soil and then failed to qualify for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament in 2012.

Sweden fell victim to the USA in the group but many observers suggested they were fairly happy to come second in the group and avoid the hosts in the quarter final. Their best effort came in 2003 when they reached the final, but lost to Germany. Sweden will be hoping to avenge this on Sunday.The Germans are odds on favourites with Sweden at around 9/2.