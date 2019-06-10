Media coverage of women's sport entering 'new age' during 2019 Women's World Cup

Women's football is entering a "new age", thanks to a development in media coverage, according to an expert on gender and sport.

Dr Stacey Pope, an associate professor in sport and exercise sciences from Durham University, told Euronews that reaction to the 2019 Women's World Cup demonstrates the increasing popularity of women's sport.

"We've really moved on," Dr Pope said. "There's far more visibility in media coverage, far more excitement and hype. I think you can feel that with the fanbase that's growing around the women's games."

According to Dr Pope, the 2015 Women's World Cup was the first time women's sport was extensively covered by the media.

The event also saw an improvement in the way that female athletes were portrayed.

She said: "Women's football teams don't receive any media coverage, and when they do feature, it tends to be highly sexualised. We're building on that platform now, and we're building on that for the 2019 Women's World Cup."

But, while interest in women's sport is increasing, Dr Pope said it is still possible for it to become more widely popular.

"As the team progresses, if we can get to the knock-out stages and beyond, then that's when the hype will really start to increase as well."

You can watch the full interview with Dr Stacey Pope above.