Palestinians remain unconvinced at day two of Kushner's controversial Middle East workshop

The second day of a controversial US-backed Middle East peace conference begins on Wednesday, but it is no closer to winning over a legion of critics.

The economic aspects of the Peace to Prosperity plan, fronted by US President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner, were revealed this weekend, after two years of preparation.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is set to address the conference this afternoon, following an intervention from IMF head Christine Lagarde early this morning.

Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum, told Euronews that, with despite looming elections in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shouldn't be seen as integral to its success "I think that relying on one leader or one individual who is running for Prime Minister, whether it’s for the fifth time, or the first time, If you see how Israelis poll in terms of their willingness to accept a two state entity, a demilitarised Palestinian state, it’s not a bad thing for anyone for the Palestinians to improve their economic situation. But that’s not where the problem is, the problem lies with their leadership’s ideology.”

“The question shouldn’t be, who will be the Prime Minister of Israel, the question should be which Palestinian leader will be ready to negotiate in good faith with Israel, recognise its ability to exist side by side a Palestinian state.

"Then I think the talk about economy and political solutions are things that can be addressed and have been addressed.”