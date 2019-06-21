Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Good Morning Europe

Thousands of protesters back on the streets of Hong Kong

 Comments
By Joao Vitor Da Silva Marques  Laurel Chor in Hong Kong 
Thousands of protesters back on the streets of Hong Kong
Copyright
AP
Text size Aa Aa

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Police Headquarters in Hong Kong on Friday, aiming to keep up the pressure on the government over the controversial extradition bill.

It is the third time demonstrators took to the streets over the proposed bill, which has now been suspended by the territory’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Laurel Chor told our Good Morning Europe programme that the protesters' demands include the extradition bill to be scrapped completely by Hong Kong’s legislative council, a full investigation into police violence against demonstrators which includes the alleged excessive use of force, as well as the release of people who have been arrested during the protests so far. Chor also said that the 1 July is a date normally marked by pro-democracy marches in the Chinese-controlled territory every year and if these issues are not resolved by then “the 1 of July will be a really big day”.

Watch our Good Morning Europe report from Hong Kong in the player above .

Journalist name • Joao Vitor Da Silva Marques

Video editor • Joao Vitor Da Silva Marques