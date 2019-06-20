Khashoggi killing 'was not a rogue operation', says UN investigator

A UN special investigation into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi has pointed the finger of guilt firmly at Saudi Arabia.

The much-anticipated report says Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and other senior Saudi officials should be investigated over the brutal death of the journalist in October last year.

Khashoggi was allegedly murdered and dismembered in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

Agnès Callamard, the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Saudi Arabia must take responsibility for the killing: “The first and important conclusion of my report is the responsibility of the state of Saudi Arabia involvement in the murder.” She adds: “This was not a rogue operation… I have concluded that there is sufficient evidence to start criminal proceedings against high level officials as well as the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman himself”.

Euronews’s Kristina Jovanovski reporting from Istanbul said the Turkish Foreign Ministry wants the United Nations to impose tighter sanctions against Saudi Arabia and that the killers of the journalist 'will pay the price for this.' She goes on to say the key response to this will be coming from Washington, as President Donald Trump has been working on a multi-billion dollars arms sale to the Saudis, which will be voted by the U.S. Senate for approval later today.

Saudi Arabia has said that this UN report shows nothing new and these are ‘baseless allegations’.

