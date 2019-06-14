Venezuela's Instagram priest joins anti-Maduro protesters to 'be with the people'

Talking about the bible on his Instagram account is one of the ways Luis Antonio Salazar — a millennial priest from the Capuchin order — makes religion entertaining for his thousands of followers.

A former beauty pageant contestant, Salazar uses his iPhone to record his video series "Living the Gospel" posted weekly on his account.

“The disciples, when they saw that Jesus Christ was going up to the sky, they became all sad, very sad, looking up at the sky like idiots. So much so that an angel had to come down and say: Come on you fools, let’s get to work,” he said in one of his latest videos.

His fame on social media increased after he started supporting opposition figurehead Juan Guaidó and attending anti-government protests where he blesses demonstrators.

Salazar said he got involved in the protests against Maduro because being political is part of being Venezuelan.

“I cannot exempt myself from talking about politics because I am Venezuelan and there is a reality and I have to talk about it. If I don't talk about it, I'll drown, I'll get stuck there. And if the people are on the street, you have to be with them,” he told Reuters in an interview.