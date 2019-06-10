Watch Live: UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove launches leadership campaign

Environment secretary Michael Gove launched his leadership campaign on Monday to replace Theresa May as prime minister.

Gove is a Brexiteer most famous for shattering the leadership hopes of his longtime friend and Vote Leave ally Boris Johnson. But his face is all over the press after he admitted taking cocaine, leaving his campaign hanging by a thread.

After Cameron's resignation in 2016 over the EU referendum result, Johnson quickly rose as a favourite for the top job. But a last-minute candidacy entry from Gove — literally hours before the nominations closed — sought to scupper Johnson's hopes.

Gove came out to say he believed Johnson was the no longer right man for prime minister, therefore putting himself forward.

Johnson then said he would be backing away from a leadership bid for himself instead of launching a campaign.

While still a Brexit supporter, Gove has recently maintained that he would allow EU nationals living in the UK at the time of the 2016 referendum to apply for citizenship for free.