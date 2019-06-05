Watch: Macron gives prestigious Legion of Honour order to French football team

French President Emmanuel Macron has awarded the winning World Cup 2018 football squad the prestigious Legion of Honour.

The leader came good on a statement he made last summer following the team's win against Croatia in the final, declaring the players and team would all recieve the order — the country’s highest civilian distinction.

"I'm very happy. Not only to keep the promise made last summer but most of all, you (players) have allowed me to keep it," he said during the presentation ceremony at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

"The French team reminded us last summer, how great stories and popular anecdotes are created."

France's 4-2 win on July 15 in Moscow, it's second ever World Cup victory, was met with raucous celebrations across the country.

Macron's decoration of the men's team comes days before the start of the 2019 FIFA Women's Football World Cup, which is being hosted in 9 cities across France and will kick off on June 7 with a match between France and South Korea.