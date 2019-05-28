PM candidate Gove to offer free UK passport for EU citizens in Brexit UK

UK Minister for Environment Michael Gove will offer to provide free UK passports for EU citizens living in the country at the time of Brexit.

An EU citizen may be eligible for naturalisation in 2021 if they resided in the UK at the time of the Brexit referendum in June 2016. As it stands, there are approximately 3 million people who may be eligible for this naturalisation. The current fee costs £1,330 (€1507,73).

"This is simply the right thing to do - honouring the promise of VoteLeave that EU nationals studying, working and living in the UK were welcome to stay." said a source close to Gove.

Brexit-supporting Michael Gove is one of the many hopeful candidates in the well-contested bid to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Michael Gove is ready to unite the country. Guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals here in the UK through a declaratory scheme, and making a generous offer of citizenship to those lawfully here at the time of the referendum, is a first step in that direction," said the source.