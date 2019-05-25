BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Bolton: North Korea missile tests violated U.N. resolutions

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Associated Press with NBC News World News
Image: John Bolton
National Security Adviser John Bolton is surrounded by reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on May 24, 2019. Bolton called a series of short-range missiles launched by North Korea last month were violations to U.N. Security Counci -
Copyright
Yohei Kanasashi
Text size Aa Aa

TOKYO — U.S. national security adviser John Bolton has called a series of short-range missile testsby North Korea a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and says sanctions must be kept in place.

Bolton said Saturday in Tokyo that the U.S. position on the North's denuclearization is consistent and that a repeated pattern of failures to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons should be stopped.

His comment comes a day after North Korea's official media said nuclear negotiations with Washington won't resume unless the U.S. abandons what Pyongyang describes as unilateral disarmament demands.

President Donald Trump arrives in Tokyo later Saturday for a four-day visit largely highlighting close ties with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.