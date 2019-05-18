After six months of protests, France's yellow vests lose momentum

Yellow vest protesters took to the streets of Paris for the 27th Saturday in a row but turnout numbers are declining.

By 2 pm on Saturday, there were around 2,800 protesters across France.

Last week around 18,600 people took part, according to the Interior Ministry — the lowest turnout throughout the whole of the movement.

Police in Paris have now banned protesters from the Champs Elysees and areas around the presidential palace, the national assembly, and Notre Dame.

Protesters are also forbidden from wearing anything that disguises their face.