Shipping industry plans speed limit reductions to cut emissions

Shipping industry executives are calling for speed limits on commercial vessels, to cut emissions and protect the environment.

More than a hundred industry figures are asking the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to help arrest — and even reduce — global temperature rises.

The predicted level of metric tonnes of Co2 created by shipping fuel annually by 2030 is more than 600,000,000.

But a 10% reduction in vessels' speeds could bring it below that figure, while 20% and 30% reductions would push C02 emissions below 500,000,000 metric tonnes.

Ship speeds are actually not covered by the 2015 Paris climate accord. Emissions from international shipping and aviation do not come under a particular country’s jurisdiction. This means that the respective industries need to be involved to drive change.

The IMO, the industry's regulatory body, formulated plans last year to half emission levels by 2050 compared to 2008 levels.

The IMO's intention is to also explore low-carbon fuels including hydrogen and natural gas to meet the 2050 climate target.