What's in a name? This family appears to have inspired U.K.'s royals

A New Zealand mother is feeling regal after Britain's Princes Harry and William followed in her footsteps by giving their children three of the names she used for her sons and daughter.

Jo Stafford, 45, said learning that Harry and the former Meghan Markle decided to call their baby Archie was the "icing on the cake."

Stafford's four children are 11-year-old Charlotte, 9-year-old Harry, 7-year-old George, and Archie, 4.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, who is now known as the Duchess of Cambridge, also have a Charlotte, 4, and George, now 5, along with Prince Louis, who turned 1 last month.

"I think it's all a little bit of a giggle," Stafford told NBC News from her home in Mosgiel, New Zealand. "It just worked out that way."

Stafford and her husband, Jack, noticed the trend when Prince George's 2013 birth was followed by Princess Charlotte's arrival two years later, and they were given the same names as two of their kids.

"I think it is a real surprise for us and it's also kind of fun," she said. "Sometimes it's good to have news that's good."