Austria's answer to Basil Fawlty 'throws plate of food at customers'

Is this Austria's answer to Basil Fawlty, the inhospitable hotel manager played by Monty Python star John Cleese?

The manager of a restaurant drew comparisons with the star of the BBC sitcom after allegedly throwing a plate of food at customers.

It happened in Bad Schallerbach — 200 kilometres from the capital Vienna — when they complained about their order.

"When they complained about an error in their order, the 56-year-old restaurant manager threw the food at their faces," said the police statement.

The victims were both tourists, one from Germany and another from Hungary.

But the surreal scenario did not stop there.

When the German tourist tried calling the police to report the incident the restaurant manager hit him with both hands and yelled insults.

The tourists ended up "running away" from the establishment, added police.

The result was far from pretty: one of the tourists ended up with a wounded lip and the other with bruises all over his face.

The restaurant manager's anger was, however, not appeased by the departure of the duo. He then turned his rage to a table of four, who after witnessing the scene wanted to flee as well. Punches were thrown at a 43-year-old man and his 71-year-old father.