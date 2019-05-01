Flock of sheep participate in month-long ceremony to mark Japan's new imperial era

A flock of sheep at a farm theme park in Japan are taking part in events to mark the beginning of the country's new imperial era on Wednesday.

Spurred on by carefully-placed food pieces, the flock of 150 sheep moved into formations of Chinese characters to spell out Reiwa, which means "beautiful harmony", and is the name of the new era.

The start of Reiwa coincides with Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday, a day after the abdication of his father Akihito.

The sheep will take part in a daily ritual throughout the month of May to stand in the mapped formation in celebration of the historic events.