Japanese emperor: Outgoing Akihito's legacy in pictures

Japan's Emperor Akihito was on Tuesday set to step down from his role after 30 years on the Chrysanthemum throne.

The 85-year-old will be the country's first monarch to abdicate in 200 years.

During his reign, Emperor Akihito endeared himself to the Japanese people through his interactions with the sick and victims of disasters.

The monarch was granted legal permission to step down after he explained he did not feel able to carry out his duties due to his age and health issues.

In a rare address in 2016, he hinted at his abdication.

"When I consider that my fitness level is gradually declining, I am worried that it may become difficult for me to carry out my duties as the symbol of the State," he said.

Japan's Crown Prince Akihito talks to Michiko Shoda at tennis match - 1958
Prince Akihito, Princess Michiko smile during wedding parade - 1959
Emperor Akihito pledges to observe the Constitution during accession - 1990
Emperor Akihito prior to ceremonies marking his accession to throne - 1990
Empress Michiko shakes the hand of a Chinese boy in Beijing - 1992
Japan's Prince and Princess mourn the victims of Battle of Okinawa - 1975
Emperor Akihito looks at the wreckage after earthquake in Kobe - 1995
Empress Michiko removes a bee from Emperor Akihito's hair - 2009
Japan's Emperor and Empress pray at Banzai Cliff in Saipan - 2005
With Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace - 1998
With former US. President Barack Obama at the Imperial Palace - 2009
Emperor Akihito waves during a public appearance at New Year - 2019

Tuesday's events will kick off with several private ceremonies at the Imperial Palace.

The main ceremony to perform the abdication ritual will only take 10 minutes.

It is set to take place at 5.00 pm local time (9 am CEST) in the 370-square-metre "Matsu-no-Ma" (Pine Room), considered the most elegant hall in the palace.

Emperor Akihito son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will ascend the Chrysanthemum throne on Wednesday.

While the emperor of Japan does not hold any political power, he serves as a national symbol.