Polar bear arrives back after getting lost 700km from home in Russia

A polar bear has been returned to its home after it was found in a village around 700km away.

The bear, named Umka, was not aggressive and appeared to be exhausted when it was found at a police station in the village of Tilichiki, in Russia's far east.

Its natural habitat is the northern arctic region of Chukotka, which environmentalists say is being reduced by the impact of climate change.

Read more: Polar bear found around 700km from home as climate change blamed for habitat loss

Scientists believe the bear was stranded on the peninsula on an ice floe from the Bering Sea.

Rescuers sedated Umka — who was named after a popular Soviet-era cartoon character — and loaded it into a helicopter they borrowed from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Video shows the polar bear arriving home and being released from a cage before running towards fish laid out for it in the distance.