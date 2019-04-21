BREAKING NEWS

Six blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka

By Associated Press with NBC News World News
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21,2019. -
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka security official says six near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists on Easter Sunday.

More than 100 people were injured, local media reported.

The first blast ripped through St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo.

Alex Agileson, who was in the vicinity, said buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast. He said a number of injured were carried in ambulances.

A second explosion was reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo. The church has appealed for help on its Facebook page.

Sri Lankan security officials said they were checking for details. Police immediately rushed to both areas and sealed off the churches.