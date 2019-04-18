Spain's anti-immigration Vox party banned from televised debate

Spain's far-right Vox party has been banned from a televised debate leading up to the general elections. The April 23 debate is the only debate scheduled before the April 28 elections.

The anti-immigration party was banned from the debate following a ruling from the electoral commission. The commission argued that Vox's inclusion was not "proportional" because the party currently holds no seats in the national parliament.

"Atresmedia maintains that a debate between five candidates is of the greatest journalistic value and most relevance for voters," the Spanish network said in a statement following the ruling.

On tonight's discussion about the Vox ban, Spanish MEP Ana Miranda said the ban was important to uphold democratic integrity in Spain.

"We need to protect democracy," Miranda said.

"This party is calling for xenophobia. So for me, it is fair that they don't participate."