Road Trip Europe Day 23: Caserta/Naples - "Commuters should be given some dignity"

With the European elections just weeks away, Euronews is counting down by taking a road trip across the continent to speak to voters about the issues that matter to them. We are parking our red sofa in cities, towns and villages around Europe – inviting people to take a seat and talk about what's on their mind, ahead of what is a key vote at a crucial moment for the European Union.

Euronews correspondents Elena Cavallone and Jack Parrock took a train with commuters from Cassino to the city of Naples.

There is only 100 km between the two cities, but if one misses the connecting train in Caserta, the journey could take much longer.

Infrastructure in this part of central Italy is a huge issue for voters, who feel the government should improve the quality of train services in the region.

"It is very difficult for me because when they cancel a train it is hard to get here, from where I live. There are no buses to replace the train and I don’t know how to get here. I often have to ask to someone to pick me up," one commuter told Euronews' Elena Cavallone.

Another issue voters are concerned about is unemployment - Italy has one of the highest unemployment rates in the EU, at nearly 11%, according to Eurostat.

Euronews' Jack Parrock went to a job centre in the city of Naples, where people were waiting for news about whether they will be given a job.

"We have been called here and we are waiting for a job for everyone. This is what we hope because we do not care about the minimum basic income, we are interested in working, we want a real job," one of the jobseekers, Suzi, told Euronews.