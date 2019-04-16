Shooter in custody after four dead in 'targeted' killings in Canada

Canadian police say a 60-year-old man is in custody after four targeted shootings that killed two men and two women in the city of Penticton, British Columbia.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Supt. Ted De Jager says the suspect and the four victims knew each other but gave no details.

"Police have determined four people are deceased at three locations within a 5 km (3.1 mile) radius," the RCMP said in a statement.

"A man matching the suspect's description turned himself into the Penticton RCMP detachment. The man remains in custody while the investigation progresses. Preliminary indications are this was a targeted incident," the statement said.

The initial shooting incident was reported at 10:30 a.m. local time. As police were en route to the scene, a second shooting was reported.

A motive for the shootings was still unknown.

"Determining why this occurred is part of our ongoing investigation," De Jager said.

"I understand that this is a deeply troubling incident that has taken place in our community. Our hearts and thoughts are with all those impacted by this terribly tragic incident," he added.