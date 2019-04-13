Police open fire after vehicle repeatedly rams Ukraine ambassador's car in London

Police opened fire on a car after it repeatedly rammed the vehicle of Ukraine's ambassador to the UK on Saturday.

It happened around 9.30 CEST in Holland Park, an upmarket area in west London.

Firearms officers swooped and the vehicle was then driven at police.

The attacker, a man aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene. He wasn't injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism, added police.

"The official vehicle of the ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom was deliberately rammed as it sat parked in front of the embassy of Ukraine’s building," said the embassy in a statement.

"The police were called immediately, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocked up. Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the ambassador’s car again.

"In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator’s vehicle. The culprit was apprehended and taken to a police station."

Chief Superintendent Andy Walker, from the Metropolitan Police's specialist firearms command, said: "As is standard procedure, an investigation is now ongoing into the discharge of a police firearm during this incident.

"While this takes place, I would like to pay tribute to the officers involved this morning who responded swiftly to this incident and put themselves in harm's way, as they do every day, to keep the people of London safe."