Road Trip Europe Day 19 Milan: We take a look at today's papers in Italy

Euronews are travelling throughout Europe in a European Roadtrip ahead of the European Parliament elections. We're meeting with people who live all across the European bloc to find out their daily concerns, and what they'll be thinking of ahead of the vote at the end of May.

Jack Parrock and Elena Cavallone are in Italy, taking a look at this morning's papers.

La Stampa's top story looks at Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warning that the economy is fragile regarding next year's budget, but that the government will not be bringing in austerity. People that Euronews have been speaking to across the roadtrip in Italy say that they're very concerned about their economic worries and unemployment. Corriere della Sera also leads with the budget on the front page, warning of potential conflicts with Brussels over where funding comes from over the next 12 months.

La Republique looks at the situation in Libya, in terms of both foreign policy and the flow of refugees and migrants into Italy. With political instability across Libya, the likelihood of an increase in the number of migrants entering Libya is high.

Italian politics and national issues tend to be the predominant stories in Italian daily newspapers, rather than a focus on international concerns. These national issues will be the concerns on the minds of Italians, and other Europeans living in Italy, as they prepare for the European Parliament elections in May.