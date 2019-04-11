Pope Francis kisses feet of South Sudan leaders in bid for peace

Pope Francis knelt to kiss the feet of South Sudan's previously warring leaders as he urged them to stay on the path to peace.

He appealed to President Salva Kiir, his former deputy turned rebel leader Riek Machar, and three other vice presidents to respect an armistice they signed and commit to forming a unity government next month.

"I am asking you as a brother to stay in peace. I am asking you with my heart, let us go forward. There will be many problems but they will not overcome us. Resolve your problems," Francis said in improvised remarks.