MPs are voting to take back control of Brexit from Theresa May

UK MPs are debating a series of amendments to a neutral government motion to determine what they want to happen next with Brexit after Prime Minister Theresa May decided against bringing her deal back to the House of Commons.

Speaking to the House ahead of the debate, May conceded there is “still not sufficient support” for her EU Withdrawal Deal after it was twice rejected by MPs in historic defeats for the government on a primary piece of legislation.

MPs are voting on three amendments:

Amendment D: Proposed by Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn

This amendment calls on the government to "provide sufficient parliamentary time this week" for a series of "indicative votes".

This would mean Parliament voting on a series of different alternatives to May's deal such as a second referendum, adopting "Common Market 2.0" or a Norway Plus style deal, a general election or even revoking Article 50 altogether.

Amendment A: Proposed by Conservative MP Sir Oliver Letwin

This amendment paves the way for "indicative votes" as well but its wording is tougher and would hand control of the Brexit process over to Parliament - allowing MPs to put forward motions to be debated on Wednesday rather than the Government.

Amendment F: Proposed by former Labour Foreign Secretary Dame Margaret Beckett

This amendment means if the UK is seven days away from a no-deal Brexit (i.e. by 5 April) the government must allow MPs to vote on whether to leave without a deal or to request another extension from the EU "to give time for Parliament to determine a different approach".

What is next for May?

May is struggling to hang onto her authority among her MPs and was forced to summon many of her top Cabinet ministers along with several high profile members of the Eurosceptic European Research Group (ERG) to her ministerial residence Chequers at the weekend.

It followed reports in several British newspapers that MPs were plotting to force May to stand down in favour of a caretaker prime minister such as Cabinet Minister David Lidlington or Environment Secretary Michael Gove who would push Brexit through the Commons.

May's chances of survival worsened last week after a televised address on Wednesday suggesting that the delay to Brexit was solely the fault of MPs and that the "tired" British public just wanted to get on with it.

She then asked the EU for a short extension to Article 50 against the advice of her ministers and was only granted an extension until 22 May provided she could get her deal through the Commons.

But speaking in Parliament today, May said she would not allow the UK to crash out of the EU without a deal unless it was approved by MPs - so a long extension would be inevitable if they did not back it.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said the government's approach to Brexit was "a national embarrassent" and accused May of "recklessness" by asking for a short extension of Article 50 against the advice of her own Cabinet.

The Scottish National Party's (SNP) Westminster Leader, Ian Blackford, urged Parliament to "take back control" of the process saying the people were "ashamed" of the government.

He asked May to respect the will of Parliament and said if the votes of MPs did not count then her Government would be committing "an assault on democracy".