Watch live: Theresa May addresses MPs about Brexit next steps

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will not bring the meaningful vote on the Withdrawal Deal to House of Commons for a third time as she believes she does not have sufficient support to get it passed.

She was addressing the House of Commons after a weekend of crisis talks with her Cabinet and members of her party following the EU27's decision to grant her a short extension until 22 May on the condition she gets the Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament.

If she cannot get MPs to ratify the deal, which has already been defeated twice, the UK will either crash out of the European Union on April 12 without a deal or be forced to register for the European Parliamentary elections in May and commit to a longer extension.

A spokesman for Downing Street refused to confirm whether the third "meaningful vote" on the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement will return to the House of Commons tomorrow as is expected but MPs will today vote on a series of amendments to a neutral government motion on Brexit.

This means Parliament will hold a series of non-binding votes on which next steps it would like the Government to take.