Brexit: what is the British parliament going to do next?

Friday, April 12 is the new hard deadline the European Union has given the United Kingdom to decide what to do about Brexit.

The two-week reprieve granted by the EU means that as things stand, this becomes the new legal date for the UK’s departure from the bloc under EU law.

If MPs approve the negotiated exit deal at the third attempt this week, the date will be pushed back to May 22 to allow for the necessary legislation to pass.

Otherwise, the European Council — the leaders of EU member states — expects the UK “to indicate a way forward” before April 12.

It boils down to a hard choice between the exit deal, a no-deal Brexit, or another option that is acceptable to the EU, which would involve a further delay and the UK taking part in European Parliament elections in May.

In those circumstances, the scene is set for a mighty parliamentary struggle for control of Brexit between the government and MPs.

Brexit timetable: this week and beyond

Monday

A series of amendments have been tabled to a government motion on Brexit in the House of Commons. This could see MPS take control of the parliamentary agenda, allowing them to vote on alternative options to the twice-rejected deal negotiated by the UK and the EU.

Other amendments seek to rule out a no-deal Brexit on April 12 or to restate the government’s commitment to Brexit.

Wednesday

If the plan passes, it paves the way for a series of “indicative votes” to be held on various options. It remains to be decided how the votes would be organised, and exactly which ones go forward. But here are some of the main choices that have been suggested:

The deal: Negotiated by London and Brussels and approved by the EU27, but twice rejected by the UK House of Commons. It consists of the Withdrawal Agreement on the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU, and a Political Declaration outlining a framework for future ties.

Negotiated by London and Brussels and approved by the EU27, but twice rejected by the UK House of Commons. It consists of the Withdrawal Agreement on the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU, and a Political Declaration outlining a framework for future ties. No deal: This would see the UK leave the EU without a formal agreement. Both sides have drawn up contingency plans but legal arrangements covering trade and many aspects of everyday life would abruptly cease. Some hard Brexiters favour it, but many economists and businesses say it would be highly damaging. MPs have already rejected it in a non-binding vote.

This would see the UK leave the EU without a formal agreement. Both sides have drawn up contingency plans but legal arrangements covering trade and many aspects of everyday life would abruptly cease. Some hard Brexiters favour it, but many economists and businesses say it would be highly damaging. MPs have already rejected it in a non-binding vote. Second referendum** :** An estimated 1 million people in London marched in favour of this on Saturday. Several opposition parties back it — as does the main opposition Labour party, in principle, after other options are explored. However, overall it has not received adequate support in parliament so far.

:** An estimated 1 million people in London marched in favour of this on Saturday. Several opposition parties back it — as does the main opposition Labour party, in principle, after other options are explored. However, overall it has not received adequate support in parliament so far. Revoke Article 50** :** By midday on Monday more than 5.4 million people had signed a petition in favour. The government has the right to retract unilaterally its notice to leave the EU under the terms of the Lisbon Treaty, effectively cancelling Brexit. But the government and Brexiters say this would be catastrophic for people’s trust in democracy, and few MPs are thought likely to support it now.

:** By midday on Monday more than 5.4 million people had signed a petition in favour. The government has the right to retract unilaterally its notice to leave the EU under the terms of the Lisbon Treaty, effectively cancelling Brexit. But the government and Brexiters say this would be catastrophic for people’s trust in democracy, and few MPs are thought likely to support it now. Free Trade Agreement: It’s thought this could be similar to the deal Canada struck with the EU, known as CETA. Trade in goods is virtually tariff-free but there are other barriers and access for services is limited. Brexiters favour this option as it involves looser ties with the bloc, enabling the UK to do its own trade deals. However, it doesn’t resolve the Irish backstop problem and it would still be necessary to back the withdrawal agreement first.

It’s thought this could be similar to the deal Canada struck with the EU, known as CETA. Trade in goods is virtually tariff-free but there are other barriers and access for services is limited. Brexiters favour this option as it involves looser ties with the bloc, enabling the UK to do its own trade deals. However, it doesn’t resolve the Irish backstop problem and it would still be necessary to back the withdrawal agreement first. Customs Union: Seen as a "softer" Brexit. This is Labour’s preferred option, and the party and many MPs could back the withdrawal deal if there was a clear path towards it. However, it restricts future trade deals and May’s government rules it out.

Seen as a "softer" Brexit. This is Labour’s preferred option, and the party and many MPs could back the withdrawal deal if there was a clear path towards it. However, it restricts future trade deals and May’s government rules it out. Single Market: The so-called "Norway option" as part of the European Economic Area (EEA) means having similar economic arrangements with the EU as now, and allows separate trade deals with non-EU countries. However, it involves following EU rules such as free movement — a red line for Brexiteers. A proposed “Common Market 2.0” or “Norway Plus” variation adds a customs union.

Important: even if MPs rally round one or more of the particular options, they would not be binding on the government.

Thursday

If no alternative option brings a consensus, it’s thought Theresa May and her supporters might see this as a chance to put the withdrawal deal before parliament for a third vote.

Friday

No longer Brexit day, but effectively the deadline for the EU’s extension offer of 22 May. Its communique on March 21 said this will be the new date “provided the Withdrawal Agreement is approved by the House of Commons next week”.

April 12

The date the UK will leave the EU if the UK parliament does not approve the exit deal. London can request a further delay but would need to take part in EU elections.

May 22

The new Brexit date if the UK parliament approves the EU withdrawal deal.

Read more:

What's in Theresa May's Brexit deal and why is it so unpopular?

May's leadership in doubt amid reports of plot to oust her

May hints third vote on Brexit deal might not happen

'Over 1 million' rally in London to demand second Brexit referendum