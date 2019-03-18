EU leaders to decide fate of Article 50 extension | Raw Politics

European leaders are set to decide the fate of a Brexit delay after the UK last week voted to extend Article 50. British lawmakers' decision to delay the UK's exit came after a string of Brexit votes in the House of Commons.

European Council President Donald Tusk has expressed support for allowing the UK to have an extension past the March 29 deadline. In a tweet following the extension vote in the UK, he urged EU27 to "be open" to the possibility of a long extension if the UK expresses the need to restructure their Brexit plan.

However, even as Tusk has expressed his support for a long extension, there continues to be scepticism around the efficacy of a delay.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Miro Cerar said in an interview with Euronews: "When the UK decided to leave the European Union, it was the decision made with some consequences."

The conditions of a potential extension must be ratified unanimously by European Union member states before the UK can be formally granted an extension.

During Raw Politics on Monday, Conservative MEP Charles Tannock agreed with Tusk's approach, expressing how a no-deal Brexit could be harmful to more than just the UK.

"At the end of the day, losing Britain from the European Union is a major blow, geopolitically, to the whole project," Tannock said.

EU lawmakers are scheduled to meet on Thursday in Brussels to discuss the possible extension of Article 50.