Brexit: Petition to remain in the EU heads towards one million signatures in one day

A petition to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU gathered over 860,000 signatures in less than 24 hours on Thursday.

Posted on the British parliament's website, the petition read: "The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is 'the will of the people'. We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People's Vote may not happen - so vote now."

Petitions with more than 100,000 signatures are automatically considered for a debate in parliament.

The petition was posted on Wednesday night by Margaret Anne Georgiadou. It gathered more than 100,000 signatures in its first two hours, and ballooned from there on Thursday morning.

The petition was so successful that the page on the British parliament's website crashed for several hours on Thursday morning.

"Nearly 2,000 signatures are being completed every minute", the British parliament's Petition committee said on Twitter. "The rate of signing is the highest the site has ever had to deal with and we have had to make some changes to ensure the site remains stable and open for signatures and new petitions."

A map of the petition participants showed high numbers of Remainers in Edinburgh, London, Bristol, Cambridge and Brighton:

Many prominent personalities voiced their support for the petition. Actor Hugh Grant was one of them:

So did the chef Jack Monroe:

And the comedian David Mitchell, known for his role as 'Mark' in "Peep Show":

A previous petition which called to "revoke article 50 if there is no Brexit plan by the 25 of February" received 136,400 signatures and was subsequently debated in the House of Commons on 11 March. You can read the transcript of the debate here.