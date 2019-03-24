The best placards from Saturday's anti-Brexit march in London

British cleverness was on full display at the anti-Bexit march that drew more than one million protesters in London on Saturday as people carried banners and posters showing their disappointment at how the government has handled divorce negotiations with the EU.

Here is a look at some of the best placards from Saturday's march...

"Ikea has better cabinets"

"In case of hard Brexit, Break Glass"

Dylan Martinez/Reuters

"What an Eton mess"

"Don't EUrinate on our future"

Yui Mok/PA

"Escaping the MAYtrix"

"Grannies Against Brexit"

Jarvis Jacob

"I'm not one to make a fuss usually, but..."

"Trust me, I have a degree in Geography"

"Mean Girls"

"My life is already a mess"

"I've seen squirrels with better strategy"

"Are you happy now, Dad?"