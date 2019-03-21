Brazil's former president Michel Temer arrested in corruption investigation

Brazil's former president Michel Temer was arrested on Thursday in an investigation over suspected corruption involving the construction of nuclear plant Angra 3, prosecutors told Reuters.

The arrest of Temer, who denies any wrongdoing, was also confirmed by his lawyer.

Several other Brazilian politicians and businessmen have been convicted or charged in the so-called anti-graft Operation Car Wash.

President from 2016 to 2018, Temer took office following the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, for whom he served as vice-president for six years. In January, Jair Bolsonaro was elected to succeed Temer as Brazil's head of state.

This is not the first time Temer has been hit with corruption charges. During his presidency, he was accused of graft but the charges were blocked by his allies in the lower house of Congress. The legislative body has to authorise charges against a sitting president.

Another former Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is serving a 12-year prison sentence after being convicted of corruption.