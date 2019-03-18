NGOs slam European Union over treatment of Syrian refugees

Three years ago the EU signed a deal with Turkey designed to help share the responsibility for accommodating refugees arriving in Europe from the war in Syria.

But in an open letter to European leaders, 25 NGOs have accused the Union of trapping refugees in “unsustainable, ineffective and dangerous” conditions.

And Kyriakos Giaglis from the Danish Refugee Council told Good Morning Europe that EU nations were playing a “blame game” to avoid taking responsibility.

He said the priority was to provide an adequate infrastructure to care for the refugees.

