Nigel Farage leads march over 'Brexit betrayal'

Brexiteer Nigel Farage, the former leader of the right-wing UK Independence Party, joined protesters on a 270 mile march from Sunderland in the northeast of England to London over what they called a betrayal of the Brexit vote.

“We are here in the very week when parliament is doing its utmost to betray the Brexit result,” Farage said. “It is beginning to look like it doesn’t want to leave and the message from this march is if you think you can walk all over us we will march straight back to you.”

The 14-day march, organised by the Leave Means Leave campaign is set to arrive in the capital for a mass rally on March 29, the date the UK is scheduled to leave the bloc.

However, the pro-leave group was met by counter-protesters who chanted "exit Brexit".

Farage said he would not be completing the 14-day walk but would join campaigners for about a third of it. Pro-EU supporters said it was a metaphor for his decision to walk away from Brexit negotiations following the 2016 referendum.

“I am quite a busy chap. I have a role in the European Parliament,” Farage said. “Don’t forgot the final vote is in the European Parliament. I think I ought to be there for that one.”

The march follows several defeats for Prime Minister Theresa May in the UK parliament this week when MPs rejected her Brexit deal for a second time and voted to seek a delay to Britain's departure from the EU.