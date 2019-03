German customs officers confiscated three protected tortoises after a man tried to smuggle them into the country disguised as a dessert.

The 69-year old was stopped at Schönefeld Airport in Berlin after arriving on a flight from Cairo.

Asked about the contents of a patisserie box, he claimed the objects inside were chocolate.

The authorities, however, discovered three live Moroccan tortoises.

Trafficking the reptiles can lead to a fine of €50,000 or up to five years in prison.