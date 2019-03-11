UK's May makes 11th-hour dash to Strasbourg to meet Juncker ahead of key Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May made an eleventh-hour dash to Strasbourg, France, on Monday evening to try to get concessions from European Union officials ahead of a "meaningful vote" on her Brexit deal in the UK parliament on Tuesday.

May is to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, with a press conference scheduled for 22:00 CET.

The British leader wants a legally-binding change to the backstop arrangement in order to appease Brexiteer lawmakers within her own ruling Conservative party and avoid a repeat of the historic defeat she suffered in January when lawmakers rejected the Withdrawal Agreement by a 230-vote margin.

Under the backstop, the UK would remain in a customs union with the EU in the absence of a trade deal, and Northern Ireland would stay aligned to some EU rules. The premise is that the UK’s desire to leave the EU’s single market and customs union would otherwise require checks and controls as the two sides diverged.

But Britain's attorney Geoffrey Cox criticised the mechanism, warning the country could remain indefinitely stuck in the bloc's customs union.

May's trip comes after her Brexit minister's testimony to the British parliament's Exiting the European Union Committee was postponed "for reasons connected to the negotiations." Stephen Barclay will instead address the committee at 12:15 CET on Tuesday.

May is also scheduled to meet with the EU parliament’s president, Antonio Tajani, and chief negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt.

Ahead of the meeting Verhofstadt said that he hoped “progress can be made, if it is possible, as a no deal Brexit would be a catastrophe.”

British lawmakers will vote on May's deal on Tuesday evening. If they reject it, another vote is expected to be held on Wednesday to determine whether to allow a no-deal Brexit to take place. If MPs discard that scenario, they will then vote on whether to extend Article 50.

The UK will officially leave the EU on March 29.