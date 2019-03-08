What do the looming Brexit votes in the UK parliament mean?

Events in the British parliament next week are set to determine the course that Brexit takes – as the UK’s scheduled EU exit date of March 29 fast approaches.

Either Prime Minister Theresa May will succeed in getting the revisited EU withdrawal deal passed by the House of Commons. Or it will fall again, casting further uncertainty over the process.

Talks between London and Brussels have so far failed to resolve the key issue of the Irish backstop that brought down a previous deal in January.

March 12: meaningful vote on deal

MPs will take part in a second “meaningful vote” on Tuesday March 12 over a revised Brexit deal.

If it passes, the door is opened to an orderly Brexit on agreed withdrawal terms – covering also the financial settlement and citizens’ rights. The approval of EU27 leaders and the European Parliament is also needed for the agreement to take effect.

Some believe a short extension to the Brexit timetable may still be needed to allow the UK time to pass the necessary legislation.

However, the lack of a breakthrough with Brussels has put the deal’s passage in serious doubt. The government has been using a mandate from MPs to seek “alternative arrangements” to the backstop.

The earlier vote in January saw the negotiated EU-UK withdrawal agreement heavily defeated, as an alliance of forces came together to oppose it.

If the deal is defeated, the following steps have been set out.

March 13: MPs would vote on no-deal Brexit

Should the exit deal be rejected, MPs will then be invited to vote the next day on whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal.

They are likely to reject this, given the solid majority in parliament against a scenario which would bring an abrupt rupture in arrangements between the UK and the EU.

In an earlier non-binding vote this year, the House of Commons voted against a no-deal Brexit by 318 votes to 310.

March 14: vote on Article 50 extension

If over the previous two days MPS reject both the exit deal and no-deal, MPs are then set to get a third vote on whether the government should seek to delay Brexit.

A request to extend the Brexit process under the EU’s Article 50 would need to be made by the British government – and accepted by all the other 27 EU countries.

The prime minister has evoked a short extension until the summer, but some EU leaders including Michel Barnier and Emmanuel Macron have said the UK would need to state a clear purpose.

Senior EU officials reportedly favour a much longer extension, perhaps mirroring the 21-month transition period envisaged in the withdrawal agreement. This would be to allow time for a complete re-think but would likely be hugely unpopular among Brexit supporters.

MPs could put down different amendments to the vote, calling for extensions of several different time periods, potentially throwing the process into further confusion.

Reports have suggested that if she loses the meaningful vote, the prime minister may ask the EU directly for an extension without holding the subsequent votes.

Beyond next week, what next?

A European Council summit of EU leaders is due to take place on 21 March. They hope to be able to sign off on a revised agreement.

If no deal has been approved by this time, the door may be open for a potential delay to the Brexit process. But the outcome is far from certain and the prospect of a no-deal departure still looms.

With only three weeks to go until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, immediate arrangements in the aftermath as well as the longer-term relationship are completely up in the air.