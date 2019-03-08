Newborn son of exiled ISIL bride Shamima Begum has died, according to family lawyer

The newborn son of exiled ISIL bride Shamima Begum has died, the family's lawyer said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, lawyer Tasnime Akunjee said he had received "strong but unconfirmed reports" of the boy's death on Friday afternoon, and later confirmed the reports were true.

It is confirmed he is dead — Mohammed T Akunjee (@MohammedAkunjee) March 8, 2019

Begum left London with her two school friends in 2015 to join the so-called Islamic State in Syria, where she has lived with her husband, a Dutch IS fighter, for the last few years.

She returned to the media spotlight last month after taking part in an interview with The Times from Syria's al-Hawl refugee camp, saying she wanted to return to the UK.

A then-heavily pregnant Begum told The Times she was concerned for the safety of her unborn child as she had already lost two children during her 4 years with the militant group.

When she gave birth to her son just a few days later, her comments had already sparked a huge debate on whether she and her child should be repatriated.

Akunjee has argued that Begum should be treated as a victim, while the British government was less sympathetic, later stripping her of her British citizenship.

Euronews has contacted the family lawyer for more information on the tweet.