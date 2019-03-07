Live updates: Huawei sues US government, Jewish museum murder trial, and church abuse verdict

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Jewish museum trial: A jury is expected to give its verdict on the trial of a Frenchman accused of murdering four people at the Brussels Jewish Museum. Mehdi Nemmouche is alleged to have shot dead two Israeli tourists, a volunteer worker, and a receptionist in May 2014.

Church abuse: A court in Lyon will deliver a decision in the case of a French cardinal accused of failing to report allegations of sexual abuse. Philippe Barbarin could face up to a three-year jail sentence and a €45,000 fine.

Algeria protests: Algerian lawyers are expected to dress in black robes and march to the constitutional council to denounce president Abdelaziz Bouteflika's candidacy in the upcoming elections.

