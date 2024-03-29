EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Surrounded by silence: The sole custodian of San Benedetto al Subasio Abbey

Abbazia di San Benedetto
Abbazia di San Benedetto Copyright Euronews
By Luca Palamara
A sole custodian watches over the remote St Benedict's Abbey in Assisi.

The search for tranquillity and meditation. 

This is what has driven monks and hermits since the 9th century to the Abbey of San Benedetto on Mount Subasio, a few kilometres from Assisi in central Italy. 

Restored several times after the terrible earthquake that struck central Italy in 1997, today it is run by Benedictine nuns who have entrusted its custody to its sole inhabitant: Albero Cisco.

Watch the full report by Euronews correspondent Luca Palamara in the player above.

Italy catholic church Church Religion