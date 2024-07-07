EventsEventsPodcasts
"Democracy is not in good health," says Pope Francis

Pope Francis attends a meeting with the participants of the 50th Social Week of Catholics in Italy at the Generali Convention Center in Trieste, northern Italy, Sunday, July 7
Pope Francis attends a meeting with the participants of the 50th Social Week of Catholics in Italy at the Generali Convention Center in Trieste, northern Italy, Sunday, July 7 Copyright Alessandra Tarantino/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Alessandra Tarantino/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP & EBU
Published on
Pope Francis addressed thousands in Trieste and renew his commitment to pray and work for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Sudan and Myanmar.

Pope Francis said global democracy was “not in good health” as he encouraged Catholics to work for peace in Ukraine, Palestine and other conflict zones. 

His comments came during a visit to the northern Italian city of Trieste on Sunday which marked the 50th Social Week of Italian Catholics – this year addressing the theme of democracy in crisis. 

As part of the trip, he went to the Generali Convention Centre where the leader of the Catholic Church addressed the state of global democracy and its functionality. 

“Let’s be honest, in today’s world democracy is not in good health,” Francis said. 

“I am concerned about the small number of people who voted,” he continued, stressing the importance of creating conditions that allow everyone to express themselves and participate in the democratic process. 

“Indifference is a cancer to democracy, a non-participation.”  

The Pope addressed 8,500 people gathered in the Piazza dell’Unità d’Italia - urging them to renew their commitment to pray and work for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Sudan, Myanmar and wherever there is war.  

