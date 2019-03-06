Venezuela expels German ambassador Daniel Kriener for meddling

The German Ambassador to Venezuela, Daniel Kriener, has been ordered to leave the country having been declared "persona non grata" by the government.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza posted the news in a press release on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza's tweet

Arreaza said the decision was based on Daniel Kriener’s “repeated acts of interference in the country’s internal affairs”.

In the statement, Nicolas Maduro's administration accused him and the German government of "crass" and "unlawful" meddling.

It comes after Germany was among the countries to recognise Maduro's rival, Juan Guaido, as the country's legitimate leader.

Kriener has been given 48 hours to leave the country.

A German foreign ministry spokeswoman confirmed Venezuela had expelled the ambassador and that the ministry was consulting with its allies on how to respond, according to Reuters.