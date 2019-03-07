Philippe Barbarin: Suspended prison sentence for cardinal who failed to report abuse allegations

Philippe Barbarin, the Archbishop of Lyon, has been handed a six month suspended prison sentence for failing to act on sexual abuse allegations in the Catholic church.

A French court convicted him on Thursday of failing to report allegations of sexual abuse of boy scouts in his diocese in the 1980s and early 1990s, by a priest who is due to go on trial later this year.

The cardinal is the highest profile cleric to have been caught up in the sexual abuse scandal in the French Catholic church so far.

He was once tipped as a possible future pope.

The Prosecutor's Office had originally said on Wednesday it would not seek a conviction because "the statute of limitations has expired."

Barbarin had always denied the allegations and he again refuted them through the trial.

He claimed that he only became aware of the abuse in 2007, years after he was made Archbishop of Lyon and then Cardinal.

The alleged victims of Father Bernard Preynat, who has admitted sexual abuse of underage boys in the 1980s and 1990s, believe Church officials knew of the abuse as early as 1990 when Preynat was moved to a different parish.

Barbarin has been condemned for taking months in 2015 to follow a Vatican directive to remove Preynat from any duties which would put him in contact with children.

He claimed his slowness to act was due to the Vatican asking him to avoid a public scandal.