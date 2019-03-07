What is Russia's new fake news law all about? | Euronews Answers

Russia’s parliament has given the go ahead for a new law which could see people who “disrespect” the government jailed.

The law is aimed at silencing political dissidents including those who oppose Vladimir Putin.

Free speech and democracy activists are planning to demonstrate in Moscow on Sunday over the controversial law, reports the Moscow Times.

What issues is the law addressing?

The law is supposedly cracking down on "fake news", but also covers disrespecting the authorities - including President Vladimir Putin - and state symbols.

What could happen to those deemed to have broken the law?

People who are charged under the new legislation face fines of about €1,300, while online news outlets could be hit with fines of around €13,000 for spreading what the law calls “false information that is socially significant under the guise of accurate reports.”

Repeat offenders could face the prospect of up to 15 days in jail.

What has the response been?

Critics have suggested the move is a return to Soviet-era laws.

Some MPs have also criticised the law arguing that it will give the authorities powers to block websites and could amount to censorship.

It is not the first time President Putin has acted against media outlets in the past. When he came to power in 2000 he focused his attention on the television show Kukly which included satirical puppets of political figures.

Traditional news organisations including television channels, newspapers and established online news resources are currently exempt from the law.