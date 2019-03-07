Central African Republic famine: "This is the most dangerous place in the world for children"

Six years of fierce civil war between Muslim rebels and Christian militias combined with a weak government have left the Central African Republic in a desperate state. An estimated 2.4 million people are thought to require urgent humanitarian assistance, many of those are children.

_"This is the most dangerous place in the world for children. The most dangerous 'cause the conflict and the violence here prevent supplies from getting through, There is an alarming rate of malnutrition in the country as a result. Two out of every three children in this country are in need of humanitarian assistance," explains Caryl Stern, CEO of Unicef USA.

Amid fears a recently brokered peace deal between CAR's rival factions could collapse at any point and concern the US, CAR's biggest aid provider, could cut or stop funding altogether, NBC's Cynthia Mcfadden ventured into the war-torn country to see the humanitarian crisis for herself.

