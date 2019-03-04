Live: Reform party wins Estonia election, Algeria protests, Venezuela latest

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

The Baltic nation is waking up to a changed political landscape after Sunday's parliamentary elections.

The centre-right Reform party won Estonia's general election, beating the ruling Centre party.

Led by former MEP Kaja Kallas, Reform gained around 29% of the votes to Centre's 23%.

Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika defied mass protests over his 20 years in power by announcing he will run in April's elections.

Venezuela's Guaido on his way home

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido left the Ecuadorian coastal town of Salinas on Sunday after announcing he would return home to lead fresh protests against President Nicolas Maduro. His route back remains unknown.

