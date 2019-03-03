Gdansk votes for successor to murdered mayor Pawel Adamowicz

Residents in Poland’s northern city of Gdansk will vote on Sunday (March 3) to choose a successor to late Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, who was fatally stabbed during a charity event in January.

Among the three candidates in Sunday’s vote is Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, a 39-year-old lawyer who was Adamowicz’s deputy and current acting mayor. The other two candidates in the vote are Grzegorz Braun, and Marek Skiba, according to Polish media.

The 53-year-old Adamowicz was a critic of Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice party who is not fielding any candidates in the mayoral race.

Adamowicz's 27-year-old attacker, who is still under police custody, stabbed him onstage and then grabbed a microphone and said the act was his revenge against an opposition political party that Adamowicz had once belonged to.

Polls opened in Gdansk at 7:00 (CET) and close at 21:00 (CET). Official results are expected Monday.