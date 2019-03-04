Four Americans killed when helicopter crashes in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — Four Americans and their pilot were killed when a helicopter crashed on a remote island in northwest Kenya, police said on Monday.

The aircraft came down in Central Island National Park at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

Central Island National Park is located in Lake Turkana. Bing Maps

All on board were killed.

The cause of the crash had yet to be determined.

Police did not identify the victims, saying next of kin had to be notified first.

The crash comes less than a month after three Americans were among five who died in a plane crash in the west of the country.