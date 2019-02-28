Breaking: Trump-Kim summit cut short

Euronews brings you the latest news and updates as they happen this morning.

We will continue monitoring developments from Hanoi, Vietnam, where talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong are over earlier than scheduled on the second and final day of their summit. The two leaders were scheduled to hold a "joint agreement signing ceremony," at the end of their meetings on Thursday, followed by a news conference by Trump. Talks broke down and Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has told reporters that Trump will hold a solo press conference. Earlier, Kim answered questions from foreign journalists for what is believed to be the first time.

On Wednesday the White House strongly condemned the intensifying conflict between India and Pakistan and called on "both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation." Both countries have ordered air strikes over the last two days, the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have done so, while ground forces have exchanged fire in more than a dozen locations.

We will analyze the fallout of the new Brexit vote that took place on Wednesday evening in Westminster. Prime Minister Theresa May earned some breathing space after British lawmakers postponed a threatened rebellion aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit after she agreed to a possible delay to Britain's departure from the EU.

