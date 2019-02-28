Watch: Trump hold press conference after failing to reach a deal with Kim

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not reach an agreement during their two-day summit in Vietnam, said the White House, adding they still had constructive discussions on denuclearisation.

“President Donald J. Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea had very good and constructive meetings in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27-28, 2019. The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts. No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.”

Both leaders left the venue of their summit, the Metropole hotel, at around 7:25 a.m. without attending a planned lunch together and returned to their hotels.

There will not be a joint signing ceremony and Trump is now scheduled to hold a solo press conference, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

News of the summit being cut short sent South Korea's market tumbling.

The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen after leaving the Metropole, following the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

North Korea's denuclearisation on the table?

Earlier Kim and Trump seemed more confident at making progress in their talks. Kim said he would be willing to denuclearise, speaking on the second day of his summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The two leaders held more one-on-one talks and roundtable discussions hoping to improve relations and reach a deal on denuclearisation.

“If I’m not willing to do that, I won’t be here right now,” Kim told reporters through an interpreter when asked if he was ready to give up his nuclear weapons.

However, the North Korean leader did not elaborate on what denuclearisation meant or the concrete steps he would be taking.

While the US would like North Korea to give up all its nuclear weapons, North Korea wants the removal of a US nuclear umbrella for its Asian allies such as South Korea and Japan.

Trump said he was in no rush to see North Korea denuclearise.

"I've been saying very much from the beginning that speed is not that important to me. I very much appreciate no testing of nuclear rockets, missiles, any of it, very much appreciate it," Trump told reporters.

"Chairman Kim and myself, we want to do the right deal."

Kim, for his part, remained more vague on whether he would be able to strike a deal with Trump.

"It's too early to tell, but I wouldn't say I'm pessimistic. For what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out," he said, in what was believed to be his first ever response to a foreign journalist.

Trump again reiterated North Korea's potential to be an "economic powerhouse".

Human rights on the menu?

Reporters asked Kim if both he and Trump would discuss human rights during their summit. Trump interjected to say that they would "discuss everything".

"We've had a very productive discussion. The relationship is as good as it's ever been, I think better," added Trump.

A US office in Pyongyang?

Kim also said he was ready to "welcome" a US office in Pyongyang, signalling the start of new US-North Korean relations.