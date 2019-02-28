Watch: Kim Jong Un answers questions from foreign journalists for first time

Kim Jong Un responded to questions from foreign journalists for the first time as he and Donald Trump sought to show they are progressing in bringing North Korea back into the international community.

Asked whether he was ready to "denuclearise," the North Korean leader responded via a translator:

"If I'm not willing to do that, I won't be here right now."

As the journalists continued to ask questions, Trump warned them to show respect:

"And don't raise your voice, please. This isn't like dealing with Trump."

And when Kim was questioned about whether human rights were on the agenda, his counterpart stepped in, brushing off the issue by responding: "We're discussing everything."